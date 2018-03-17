Manny Machado: Aaron Judge tampering issue 'blown out of proportion'

While MLB officials were not happy with Aaron Judge's recent comments that Manny Machado would "look good in pinstripes," the Orioles' star thinks it's a non-issue.
"I think it was just blown out of proportion," Machado told reporters Friday (via the Baltimore Sun). "I'm always going to back him up. He's a great kid and has a bright future ahead of him."
Machado is set to be a free agent after the 2018 season, and Judge told ESPN Wednesday, "Adding him (Machado) to our lineup that we already got would be something special. I told him he'd look good in pinstripes."
Under MLB rules, those comments are considered tampering. MLB officials contacted the Yankees, and the team responded that, "Mr. Judge's off-the-cuff comments were not appropriate and not authorized by the club."
Machado said Judge's talk is part of the game.
"Everyone always jokes around about a lot of things, and things that we say on the field usually stay on the field," Machado said. "I've told a lot of people they'd look good in black and orange as well, trying to get guys over here.
"It's just part of the game. You want to put the best team out there on your field and if I'm a part of this team, I want to bring the best guys over here as much as I can. I want to get a ring as well."