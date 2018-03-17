Day clocks 100m PB, Mitchell injury worry

Teen sprint star Riley Day has reaped the benefits of racing a Commonwealth Games medal contender, setting a 100m personal best behind England's Dina Asher-Smith at the Sydney Grand Prix.

But in a worrying sign three weeks out from Gold Coast 2018, javelin gold medal favourite Kathryn Mitchell did not finish her event on Saturday night after suffering from foot pain

The 2016 Olympics finalist and Australian record-holder completed only her first three throws - topping out at 64.84 - before passing her final three.

She left Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre quickly, though Athletics Australia said her withdrawal was precautionary.

For Day, the 100m was a learning experience.

A month after becoming the youngest Australian woman in history to win the 100m-200m double at the national titles, the 17-year-old placed second in 11.50, pipping her previous PB of 11.52 set in January.

Asher-Smith, who won comfortably in 11.24, is in Australia preparing for the Games, at which she and Day will go head to head in the 200m.

"I did not expect that (PB) at all," Day said.

"I lost my composure a little bit at the start seeing Dina get out so fast.

"I regained myself and now I've learnt from that. I'm very grateful she ran tonight, it gave me really good competition."

Day then backed up to win the 200m in 23.39, beating Sri Lanka's Rumeshika Rathnayake (23.62) and Anneliese Rubie (23.73).

Ever-improving 18-year-old sensation Bendere Oboya turned heads yet again with a women's 400m triumph, crossing in 52.33 ahead of Morgan Mitchell (52.92), while Lauren Wells eased to a 400m hurdles victory (56.71).

It followed a dramatic men's 1500m, in which visually impaired runner Jaryd Clifford broke the T12 world record and secured a qualifier for the able-bodied world under-20 championships in Finland this July.

The 18-year-old clocked 3:45.18 to finish in ninth, one place in front of fellow Paralympian Michael Roeger, who set a T46 world record of 3:45.63.

"I have no words," a beside-himself Clifford said. "It was a team effort."

American Rio Olympics champion Matthew Centrowitz (3:37.96) won ahead of Jeff Riseley (3:38.69).

Meanwhile, Linden Hall hacked more than 18 seconds off her 3000m PB with triumph in 8:53.27, a statement of intent before she contests the 1500m at next month's Games.

Alex Hartmann won the men's 200m (20.65) but had to settle for third in the 100m (10.46) behind American Devon Allen (10.26) and Kiwi Joseph Millar (10.46).

World championships discus silver medallist Dani Stevens threw three fouls but managed a best throw of 66.09m for a straightforward win.

"It didn't feel great," Stevens said.

"So for something to go that far and not feel awesome is a good sign."

Brooke Stratton saved her best until last to take out the women's long jump in 6.74m ahead of Naa Anang (6.29m) and Alysha Burnett (6.06m).