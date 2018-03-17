Cricket: Shakib and Nurul sanctioned for unruly Colombo conduct

Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan have been fined 25 per cent of their match fees and given one demerit point following unruly scenes in a dramatic climax to Bangladesh's Nidahas Trophy win over Sri Lanka.

Shakib and Nurul sanctioned for unruly Colombo conduct

Captain Shakib gestured for his batsmen to come off the field in Colombo on Friday after Mustafizur Rahman was run out in the final over, having failed to make contact with a second successive short delivery from Isuru Udana.

The Tigers skipper felt a no-ball should have been called and words were exchanged between both sets of players and the umpires in a chaotic end to a thrilling match with a place in the final against India up for grabs.

There were further on-field confrontations after Mahmudullah sealed a two-wicket win by hitting the penultimate ball for six.

Shakib was on Saturday punished for trying to take his players off the field and remonstrating against an umpiring decision, while reserve player Nurul has been sanctioned for arguing and pointing a finger at Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera.

Match referee Chris Broad said: "Friday's incidents were disappointing as you don't want to see such player behaviour during any level of cricket.

"I understand that it was a tense and an edge-of-the-seat match with a place in the final on the line, but the actions of the two players were unacceptable and cannot be condoned as they clearly went overboard.

"Had the fourth umpire not stopped Shakib and the fielders remonstrating, and then the on-field umpires not intervened between Nurul and Thisara, things could have become worse."