Villarreal defender Semedo denied bail on attempted murder charge

Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo had an appeal for bail rejected as he awaits trial on a number of charges, including attempted murder.

Semedo was arrested last month and was also charged with "illegal detention, illegal possession of weapons and robbery with violence". He denies the allegations.

A judge at Valencia's Superior Court of Justice turned down an appeal for bail made by the Portugal Under-21 international's lawyer on Thursday due to "an obvious risk to the integrity" of the alleged victim, while casting doubt on the version of events presented by the accused via video conference from prison in Picasent.

Villarreal have suspended Semedo without pay. They signed the defender from Sporting CP in a €14million deal last June but he has only made five appearances this season.