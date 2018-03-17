Boots up! - Pietersen career seemingly over

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen appears to have confirmed his illustrious cricket career is over.
Pietersen said in February that the Pakistan Super League would be his final tournament.
Although his Quetta Gladiators side advanced to the play-offs and face an eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday, the 37-year-old seems to have called time on his playing days.
"BOOTS UP! Thank you!" Pietersen – England's second-highest run scorer across all forms of the game – posted on Twitter.
He later added on Instagram: "Boots up! Feet up! Family, animals, golf…! H O M E!"
Michael Vaughan, who captained England when Pietersen's maiden century at The Oval helped clinch the 2005 Ashes series, congratulated his former team-mate on a stellar career.
"Well done @KP24 on an fantastic career … Not everyone's Cup of Tea but you will do for me," Vaughan posted on Twitter.
Piietersen said: "Hi guys, it is with a very hardened heart, a very sorry heart, that I have to leave Dubai, going back to London now.
"I wish I could travel but unfortunately family's very important, family decision, and I hope that you can respect my decision and my family's decision not to travel. "
Pietersen said he would continue to support Quetta as they looked to finally win the tournament after losing in the 2016 and 2017 finals.
"Best batsman I had the pleasure to play with … 1st England batsman that put fear into the Aussies."
Former England bowler Simon Jones replied to Pietersen's tweet by posting: "Absolute pleasure Kelv. Most talented batter I ever saw, great guy, go well as I know you will."
Pietersen scored 8181 runs in 104 Tests and was named Player of the Series after leading England to the World Twenty20 title in 2010.
However, the ex-skipper was axed and omitted from consideration for all future England matches after a dispute with management following the 5-0 Ashes thumping in 2013-14.