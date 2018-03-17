News

March Madness 2018: Newspaper headlines of UMBC, more

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Nothing says brackets like the annual NCAA Tournament, and as fun as those are, they aren't the only source of entertainment involving March Madness. Newspaper designers and editors relish the opportunity the Big Dance presents and the first round of this year's event gave them plenty to work with. Here's a sampling, led by UMBC's thrilling and unprecedented victory over top seeded Virginia.











We can't wait to see what the next couple of rounds lead to.

