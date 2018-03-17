Tennis: Giant-slaying Kasatkina upstages Venus to reach Indian Wells final

Venus Williams became Daria Kasatkina's latest high-profile victim as the emerging Russian claimed a comeback win to book her spot in the Indian Wells Masters final.

Giant-slaying Kasatkina upstages Venus to reach Indian Wells final

Kasatkina reached her maiden Indian Wells decider after rallying to upstage former world number one and seven-time major champion Williams 4-6 6-4 7-5 on Friday.

The 20-year-old came into the semi-final contest full of confidence, having eliminated two-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber, US Open winner Sloane Stephens and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki.

And Kasatkina – a beaten finalist in Dubai last month – was at it again, prevailing after almost three hours against eight-seeded American star Williams, who was two points away from victory at 5-4 in the final set.

"A bit tired," Kasatkina said during her on-court interview. "I was missing these emotions after Dubai and I finally got it. "I don't know [how I turned it around].

"I'm ready, one match to go. Thank you guys, thank you so much."

Kasatkina will face either world number one Simona Halep or Naomi Osaka in the final.