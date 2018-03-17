Until Friday, a No. 16 seed had never defeated a No. 1 seed in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness 2018: Maryland governor picked UMBC to beat Virginia — and everyone else

Teams seeded No. 1 boasted a flawless 135-0 record over 16s prior to the tip of UMBC and Virginia. So it would make sense why everyone would write all four No. 1 seeds into the second round of their brackets without thinking twice. Well, not everyone.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan shared his completed bracket for the 2018 men's tournament at noon Thursday, prior to the day's full slate of games. Not only did Hogan predict UMBC would advance past No. 1 Virginia in the first round, he picked the Retrievers to win the national title.

They say a 16 will never upset a 1, but we've been known to beat the odds around here from time to time. #MarchMadness #RetrieverNation pic.twitter.com/t4nu4quUlv

— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 15, 2018



Accompanying Hogan's bracket was an inspiring message about defying odds, a concept UMBC exemplified Friday night.

It is worth noting that the Retrievers are the lone men's team from the state of Maryland in the 2018 tournament, and as governor, it is Hogan's duty to appease those he governs above all others. Still, he made sure to take to Twitter to revel in UMBC's historic victory and his accurate prediction.

While there are likely no perfect brackets remaining, Hogan's champion advanced to the second round — who's to say they won't run the table?