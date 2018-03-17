NFL: J.J. Watt breaks news of Tyrann Mathieu's deal with Texans

Tyrann Mathieu was not a free agent for long as the former Arizona Cardinals safety signed for the Houston Texans.

J.J. Watt breaks news of Tyrann Mathieu's deal with Texans

The Texans announced the one-year deal on Friday. However, it was J.J. Watt who alluded to the move a full 45 minutes before the team.

According to reports, the base of the deal is worth $7million for the 2015 Pro-Bowl selection.

The Cardinals released Mathieu this week after he refused to take a pay cut.

Mathieu is coming off a season in which he had 66 tackles and two interceptions for the Cardinals.