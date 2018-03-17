News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

NFL: J.J. Watt breaks news of Tyrann Mathieu's deal with Texans

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Tyrann Mathieu was not a free agent for long as the former Arizona Cardinals safety signed for the Houston Texans.

J.J. Watt breaks news of Tyrann Mathieu's deal with Texans

J.J. Watt breaks news of Tyrann Mathieu's deal with Texans

The Texans announced the one-year deal on Friday. However, it was J.J. Watt who alluded to the move a full 45 minutes before the team.

According to reports, the base of the deal is worth $7million for the 2015 Pro-Bowl selection.

The Cardinals released Mathieu this week after he refused to take a pay cut.

Mathieu is coming off a season in which he had 66 tackles and two interceptions for the Cardinals.


Back To Top