March Madness 2018: UMBC's website crashes as Retrievers attempt to make history

The University of Maryland Baltimore County so gripped the nation in its bid to become the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament that the university's website couldn't handle the traffic.

As UMBC led No. 1 overall seed Virginia in the second half people flocked to learn all they could about the team.

What does UMBC stand for?

What is its mascot?

What is its record?

These are all questions being asked, but none could be answered by the website, as it got overloaded and would not boot up when users tried to get there.



Congratulations, the Internet. You crashed the UMBC website.



Well done? pic.twitter.com/gBKZtPtbu2

— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 17, 2018



March Madness indeed.

By the way, in 135 matchups between No. 16 and No. 1 seeds in NCAA Tournament history, No. 1 seeds were 135-0.

UMBC would hold on to win 74-54. The record is now 135-1.