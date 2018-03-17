NFL free agent news: J.J. Watt breaks news of Tyrann Mathieu's 1-year deal with Texans

Tyrann Mathieu was not a free agent for long.
The Texans announced the deal Friday However, it was J.J. Watt who alluded to the move a full 45 minutes before the team.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 17, 2018
The @HoustonTexans have signed S Tyrann Mathieu. Welcome to Houston, @Mathieu_Era!
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) March 17, 2018
According to NFL Media, the base of the deal is $7 million.
The Cardinals released Mathieu this week after he refused to take a pay cut.
Mathieu is coming off a season in which he had 66 tackles and two interceptions for the Cardinals. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015.