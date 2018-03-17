Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said intensity will be key in overcoming Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in their mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final tie.

Intensity key to Liverpool toppling Man City, says Klopp

It will be an all-Premier League blockbuster as Liverpool and high-flying City go head-to-head for a place in the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition.

Liverpool are the only team to have beaten runaway leaders City in the Premier League this season – prevailing 4-3 in January – and Klopp is ready to take down Guardiola again.

"Two very intense games," Klopp said. "If they are not intense from our point of view we have no chance."

"If we can put our specific style, philosophy and mix it up with our attitude and stuff like this, being brave, then there is something in it for us," the German added.

"I love these games. They are fantastic for me and you know if you play City they do what they do at the highest level. They don't defend the result, they go again. It's cool.

"For sure the first one will be a really ­exciting game to watch."

Liverpool will host the quarter-final first leg April 4 at Anfield, before travelling to Manchester's Etihad Stadium six days later.