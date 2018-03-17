​Slash ends night for Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov left Friday night’s game against the Islanders with an apparent hand injury after being slashed by defenseman Thomas Hickey and sliding into the boards behind the New York goal.

With Washington up 3-1 late in the second period, Kuznetsov received a pass at the blue line and skated with the puck toward the goal. His scoring attempt was upended by Hickey’s stick.

Hickey was sent to the penalty box, but Kuznetsov’s night was over.



#Caps Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) will not return tonight and will be further evaluated tomorrow.

— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 17, 2018



Revenge for the Caps came in the form of two third-period goals that increased their lead to 5-1. Washington ultimately won the game 6-3.

Kuznetsov leads the Capitals in assists this season with 48 and is second in points with 69, behind Alex Ovechkin’s 75.