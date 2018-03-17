The Golden State Warriors are turning into the walking wounded after Kevin Durant joined fellow All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the sidelines.

Warriors star Durant to miss at least two weeks with rib injury

On Friday, reigning NBA champions the Warriors announced that Durant will miss at least two weeks with a rib cartilage fracture.

Durant suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Warriors' 117-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The Warriors initially ruled him out of Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings with rib soreness, but before tip-off, they announced he had suffered cartilage fracture.

The 29-year-old underwent an MRI which revealed the true extent of the injury.

Durant is averaging 26.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Warriors this season.

Golden State are now without Durant, two-time MVP Curry (ankle) and Thompson (thumb) for several games.