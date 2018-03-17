Los Angeles​ Clippers head coach Doc Rivers received a $15,000 fine for criticism directed at the officiating following Thursday's 101-96 loss at the Houston Rockets.

Doc Rivers fined $15,000 for calling officiating 'complete joke'

The NBA announced the sanction on Friday after Rivers described officiating as a "complete joke" against the Rockets.

"I don't say much about officiating," Rivers said Thursday, via ESPN, before going on say plenty about officiating. "They shot 41 threes, we shot 18. We doubled them in the amount of points in the paint. And it was 24-8 in free throws.

"That's a joke. That's a complete joke. I thought our guys drove and got hit all game."

"I haven't [complained about officiating] all year," Rivers claimed. "Our guys played their hearts out. But for them to shoot that many more free throws than us, and we're the team attacking, it just doesn't make basketball sense to me. It is what it is, and we have to move on."