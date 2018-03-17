Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors F to miss at least 2 weeks with rib cartilage fracture

News

The Warriors are turning into the walking wounded.

Golden State announced Friday that Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks with a rib cartilage fracture.



Durant suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Warriors' 117-106 win over the Lakers Wednesday. The team ruled him out for Friday's game with rib soreness in the morning, but before the game started they announced he had suffered the rib cartilage fracture.



The 29-year-old underwent an MRI Friday which revealed the true extent of the injury.

Golden State is now without Durant, Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (thumb) for several games.

