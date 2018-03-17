NFL: Ravens sign WR Michael Crabtree to three-year deal

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, it was announced on Friday.

Crabtree was released by the Raiders minutes after it was announced Oakland had signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

But 10-year NFL veteran Crabtree was not without a job for long, signing a three-year deal worth $21million with the Ravens.

"I feel like I'm at home," Crabtree said. "I'm excited to put this purple on."

Crabtree caught 58 passes for 618 yards and eight touchdowns with Oakland last season.

Before the Raiders, the 30-year-old played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, who took him 10th overall in 2009 NFL Draft.

The Ravens had initially agreed to a four-year, $29m deal with former Washington Redskins receiver Ryan Grant, but later nullified it after he failed his physical.