Barnsley captain Andy Yiadom says their goal is to keep their Championship status at the end of the season following their poor performance this term.

Yiadom talks up Barnsley season ambitions

Ahead of matchday 38, The Tykes sit only one place above the relegation zone, having won only seven games, drawn 12 and lost 18.

“We’ve got a few [players] in there who have played a lot of games,” Yiadom said.

"We all know the game plan and what we have to do, so we’ll try our best.

“We take every game as it comes. We all know the importance of each game.

"At the moment it’s just concentrating on staying up and that’s the main thing at the moment.

"We’re not going down and we’re going to do everything in our power.”

It appears as though Barnsley's survival fight may not have been helped by their managerial change in February when Paul Heckingbottom left for Leeds United, having failed to register a win in their last four games.

“Some games haven’t gone our way, we just need to take each game as it comes and try to better it,” Yiadom added.

“We try our best to concentrate on our own performance, concentrate on us and try to get the three points.

"We don’t want to be looking over our shoulder wondering what’s the score of this team, what’s the score of that team.

"We just want to concentrate on ourselves.”

Yiadom has made 24 league appearances, involving 23 starts, so far for Barnsley this season.