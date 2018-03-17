Juan Martin del Potro battled past Philipp Kohlschreiber in three sets to reach the Indian Wells Masters semi-finals, where Milos Raonic awaits.

Del Potro to meet Raonic in semis

Winner of the US Open in 2009 and runner-up at Indian Wells in 2013, Argentina's Del Potro rallied past Kohlschreiber 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Friday.

Del Potro – the sixth seed who is fit and healthy following previous wrist injuries – was wasteful in the opening set, only converting one of his five break points as German veteran Kohlschreiber moved ahead.

But Del Potro made the most of his opportunities in the second set, breaking in the eighth game, while he broke again in the fifth game of the third set as he secured his ninth successive victory by serving to love.

"It's amazing to feel my body almost 100 per cent, free of pain and enjoying playing tennis," said Del Potro, who reigned supreme at Acapulco heading into the ATP 1000 tournament.

"He made me run a lot, so my legs are completely tired, but I played well in the important moments and I'm so happy to be in the semi-finals.

"I don't have nothing to lose after all my wrist surgeries, it's like a second career for me. I was close to quitting tennis a few years ago and now I'm here, top 10 again and playing good."

Standing in the way of Del Potro and a finals appearance is Canadian star and former world number three Raonic.

Raonic – the 32nd seed and 2016 Wimbledon finalist – was too good for 18th-seeded American Sam Querrey 7-5 2-6 6-3.