NFL free agent rumors: Patriots signing RB Jeremy Hill

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Patriots appear to have filled Dion Lewis' spot in the running back rotation.

According to ESPN, New England will sign former Bengals running back Jeremy Hill.



Hill is coming off of a down year in which he rushed for just 116 yards and no touchdowns in seven games in Cincinnati, but in his previous three seasons with the Bengals, he averaged 919 yards and nine touchdowns per season.

The Patriots lost Dion Lewis in free agency to the Titans, and Hill looks to be a classic reclamation project along the lines of a LaGarrette Blount.

