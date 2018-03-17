News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Golf: Woods seven off Bay Hill lead after level-par second round

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Tiger Woods survived a sluggish start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to shoot a level-par second round of 72 but finished Friday seven shots off the pace. 

Woods seven off Bay Hill lead after level-par second round

Woods seven off Bay Hill lead after level-par second round

Woods opened his round with a two-over 38 on the front nine, but went down the back nine in 34 to remain four under going into the weekend, in a share of 17th place.

Bogeys at the first and the ninth were Woods' sole blemishes, his second bogey snapping a streak of four straight rounds with no more than one bogey or worse.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods finally back to his best

READ MORE: McIlroy in love with golf again ahead of Augusta challenge

READ MORE: Stenson and DeChambeau tied for Arnold Palmer Invitational lead

Woods gained a shot back at the 12th, and his gritty round featured a number of impressive par saves, including a remarkable one at 15 as he hit a 48-foot bunker shot and then sank the subsequent putt.

An excellent attempt at an eagle putt at 16 drifted narrowly to the right, leaving him an easy tap-in for birdie, and he would have finished the round with a 71 had his birdie putt at the last not lipped out.

Woods, an eight-time winner at Bay Hill Golf Course, has finished in the top 25 in three of his first four starts this year, including a runner-up finish last week at the Valspar Championship.

Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for the lead at 11 under. Talor Gooch is two shots back at nine under.


Back To Top