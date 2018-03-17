News

NFL free agent rumors: Patriots agree to deal with DE Adrian Clayborn

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Patriots have reached an agreement with free agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn, according to ESPN.



Clayborn is coming off a season in which he set the Falcons' single-game sack record when he recorded six against the Cowboys in a game in November.

According to NFL media, the deal is for two years and $12 million.

The 29-year-old tallied 9 1/2 sacks for the Falcons in 2017 and has 30 sacks in his seven-year career.


No details have been released on the deal yet.

