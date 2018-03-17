Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Pitcher
If there's one thing every fantasy baseball cheat sheet needs, it's a healthy list of pitcher sleepers. No position sees more injuries, and no position has more breakouts, at least for short stretches. Identifying SPs who are too low in preseason rankings is an important part of any draft strategy.
Strikeouts tend to be the most predictable stat, so most of our sleepers fare well in that category. High BB-rates are a worry with several of these guys, but if you're digging deep for undervalued pitchers, sometimes you have to trade WHIP for ERA and Ks. Obviously, wins are always a crapshoot, but ideally a pitcher fares well otherwise, he can pick up some W's.
Ultimately, many of these pitchers might be nothing more than matchup plays, but if you know when to start/sit them, they can really pay off.
1
Luke Weaver, Cardinals
In 22 big league appearances (18 starts), Weaver has a 10.9 K/9 ratio. He gave up too many homers in his nine-game debut in 2016, but he noticeably lowered his HR-rate last year, finishing the season with a 3.88 ERA and 3.17 FIP. If Weaver's rising ground-ball rate is for real, he has a chance to be one of this year's biggest breakouts.
2
Jake Faria, Rays
Faria was a strikeout machine in 11 Triple-A starts last year (12.9 K/9 ratio), and he impressed in his 16 major league appearances (14 starts) with a 3.43/1.18 line and 8.7 K/9. His .265 BABIP suggests he was a little lucky, but the talented 24-year-old righty clearly has the stuff to get out big league batters. His mediocre walk rate and likely mediocre run support somewhat lower his ceiling, especially as a pitcher in the AL East, but if you pick your spots with him, Faria should provide a solid amount of value.
3
Jose Berrios, Twins
Berrios cooled off a bit after a hot start and his final numbers don't jump off the page (3.89/1.23, 8.6 K/9 ratio), but it was clear he made a big jump from his rocky rookie season. Berrios's fly-ball tendencies could lead to more homers and, thus, a higher ERA, but all the tools are there for the 23-year-old righty to make another leap.
4
Zack Godley, Diamondbacks
Godley's first full season as a starter was stellar across the board, as the 27-year-old righty posted a 3.37/1.14 line and 9.6 K/9 ratio. His advanced stats (3.41 FIP, 3.32 xFIP) suggest this wasn't a fluke, and the installation of a humidor at Chase Field this season could further help his already solid HR-rate (0.87). Godley doesn't have the name value of a front-of-the-rotation starter, but his stats are worthy of that distinction.
5
Dinelson Lamet, Padres
Lamet throws hard, misses bats, and plays his home games in an extreme pitchers park. What's not to like? Well, high BB- and HR-rates, but it seems likely that Lamet can trim the latter as he gains more experience. The former could continue to be an issue and plague his WHIP, but the 25-year-old righty still has "breakout" written all over him.
6
Luis Castillo, Reds
Castillo seems to be "everyone's sleeper" this year, but for good reason. The 25-year-old righty dazzled in 15 starts last season, posting a 3.12/1.07 line and 9.8 K/9 ratio. His .247 BABIP seems likely to rise, but the rest of his numbers are solid across the board. His average fastball (97.5 mph) and slider (84.5) velocities should be enough to excite any fantasy owner.
7
Jameson Taillon, Pirates
Taillon tailed off after a hot start last year, posting a 2.73 ERA in the first half and a 5.96 mark after the break. A DL stint because of a testicular cancer diagnosis certainly didn't help matters, but fully healthy heading into this season, the 26-year-old righty is poised for a breakout. Taillon's 3.48 FIP suggests he pitched better than his 4.44 ERA indicated last year, and his peripherals were fairly solid across the board aside from his .352 BABIP. If that normalizes and Taillon can come close to bringing his BB-rate (3.1) down to his rookie mark (1.5), he'll have plenty of value.
8
Garrett Richards, Angels
Arm injuries have limited Richards to 12 starts the past two seasons, but he's posted a solid 2.31/1.14 line with 61 Ks in 62.1 innings. Injuries seem to be the only thing standing between Richards and a high-end fantasy season. Given his (understandably) depressed preseason ranking, Richards is a prime candidate to outproduce his draft position if he can stay healthy.
9
Jordan Montgomery, Yankees
It's tough to feel great about a pitcher in Yankee Stadium, but Montgomery held his own as a rookie, making 29 starts and posting a 3.88/1.23 line with an 8.3 K/9 ratio. Perhaps surprisingly, Montgomery was better at home (3.43 ERA) than on the road (4.38), so if he can improve those road splits -- not easy in the AL East -- he could take another step forward.
10
Mike Clevinger, Indians
Clevinger isn't assured a spot in the Indians rotation, which is depressing his draft position, but if he's in a starting role, he could repeat or improve on his impressive 2017. Clevinger had a 3.11/1.25 line with a 10.1 K/9 ratio in 27 appearances (21 starts). His high BB-rate (4.4) and low ground-ball rate are worries (39.5 percent), but Clevinger can clearly miss bats, which goes a long way in fantasy leagues.
11
Kenta Maeda, Dodgers
Several Dodgers pitchers might be undervalued on draft day. Maeda, after losing his rotation spot last year, certainly fits that bill. Despite the relatively rocky go of it, he still managed more than a K per inning and a solid BB-rate (2.3). Homers were a bit of a problem, but Maeda clearly has the stuff to be an effective starter, as he showed during his rookie year. With guys like Rich Hill, Hyun-jin Ryu and eventually Julio Urias all battling for rotation spots behind Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood, job security could an issue, but Maeda can help fantasy owners if he sticks in the rotation
12
Luiz Gohara, Braves
An ankle injury suffered in spring training will have Gohara missing at least the first month of the season, but that just makes him even more of a value. The 21-year-old lefty impressed in five major league starts last year, posting a 2.75 FIP and 9.51 K/9 ratio. His standard stats (4.91/1.36) weren't overly impressive, but some bad batted-ball luck really inflated those. Gohara's BB-rate could be an issue, but he's made improvements in that area in the minors the past couple seasons. His ability to keep the ball in the yard will go a long way in helping his ERA.
13
Sean Manaea, A's
Manaea looked at times like he was breaking out last year, but inconsistency plagued him -- particularly in a start against Baltimore whree he gave up six runs in only 1/3 of an inning. Another start against Boston were Manaea gave up 11 hits and seven runs in 3.2 innings also really did in his final line of 4.37/1.40. The 26-year-old lefty is more talented than those numbers indicate, and his solid swinging-strike rate suggests a healthy Manaea isn't far from being steady fantasy producer.
14
Alex Reyes, Cardinals
There is always reason to be leery of any pitcher, especially a young pitcher, coming back from Tommy John surgery, but Reyes is talented enough to buck the trend. The 23-year-old righty might start the year on the DL and will certainly be on an innings limit, perhaps leading to more time in the bullpen, but his career 12.1 K/9 ratio in the minors shows how nasty he is. Reyes is a great draft-and-stash guy who could pay off majorly later in the season.
15
Andrew Heaney, Angels
Heaney might be too risky to draft given his health (only six starts the past two seasons) and extreme fly-ball tendencies (12 HRs in 21.2 innings last year), but there are reasons to be optimistic about the 26-year-old lefty. He profiles as a fairly high-K, low-BB pitcher who could really help in Ks and WHIP if his stuff is working for him. Homers -- and, subsequently, ERA -- will likely be an issue, but it would be nearly impossible for him to be as bad as last year (right?).
16
Sean Newcomb, Braves
Newcomb's 19-game stint in the majors last year showed us he could get Ks (9.7 K/9 ratio), but that's about it. His 5.1 BB/9 killed his WHIP and hurt his ERA. Newcomb had a career 3.23/1.31 line with a 10.6 K/9 ratio in the minors, so the WHIP will always be a worry, but the potential for help in the other categories is there.