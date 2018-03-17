Tiger Woods survived a sluggish start Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to shoot an even-par 72 in Round 2.

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger Woods shoots even-par 72 in Round 2

Woods, who remained 4 under for the tournament, opened his round with a 2-over 38 on his front nine. But he bounced back with a 2-under 34 on the back nine.

When Woods made his second bogey of the day it snapped a streak of four straight rounds with no more than one bogey or worse. His three-putt on Hole 9 was his first since the 16th hole on Sunday of The Honda Classic. He had gone exactly 100 holes without one in between.

Though Woods didn't always have his best form Friday, he made a number of great par saves, including one for the ages on the par-4 15th.

MORE:

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Henrik Stenson leads as Tiger Woods shines at Bay Hill



Woods, an eight-time winner at Bay Hill Golf Course, has finished in the top 25 in three of his first four starts this year, including a runner-up finish last week at the Valspar Championship.

Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for the lead at 11 under. Talor Gooch is two shots back at 9 under.