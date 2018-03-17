Rugby Union: Duhan at the double to boost Edinburgh's playoff hopes

Duhan van der Merwe scored a try in each half as Edinburgh tightened their grip on a Pro14 playoff spot with a 12-6 win over Munster, while Treviso's slim hopes faded further.
Van der Merwe dotted down either side of two penalties from Munster's JJ Hanrahan, his second coming with Edinburgh a man down.
Jason Harries was sin-binned 10 minutes into the second half for a dangerous tackle, but Munster could not take advantage and fell behind as Van der Merwe crashed over in the corner for what proved the decisive try.
Edinburgh are nine points clear of fourth-placed Ulster, who have a game in hand, in third place in Conference B, with fifth-placed Treviso now 15 points back with just four games to play following their 31-25 loss to Cardiff Blues.
Cardiff moved to within five points of Cheetahs, who occupy the final playoff place in Conference A, running in four tries in a bonus-point win.
Owen Lane, Olly Robinson, Ellis Jenkins and Nick Williams all crossed for the hosts, with Tomas Baravalle's late score at least ensuring Treviso did not go home empty-handed.