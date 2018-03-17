As much as Angels and Shohei Ohtani fans may have the urge to panic, now is not the time to freak out.

Three takeaways from Shohei Ohtani's second start in MLB camp

Yes, Ohtani struggled for his second straight outing Friday, giving up seven runs and two home runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched, but there is plenty to take from his performance and more than one thing he can improve upon.

We will start with something so important it has to be said three times.

1. Location, Location, Location

Ohtani's entire start came down to location. Simply put, he could not locate in the second inning and it bit him. His first pitch was a ball to seven of the first eight batters he faced, and he allowed the first seven batters to reach base in the second inning. The 22-year-old struggled to locate to his glove side.

When he missed, he often saw his fastball run away to his arm side. Ian Desmond homered to lead off the second on a pitch that was supposed to be on the outside corner and leaked over the middle of the plate. Then Ohtani missed with another fastball and hit Chris Iannetta. To succeed in MLB, a right-handed pitcher must be able to locate pitches at the knees and on the outside corner to a right-handed batter. Ohtani didn't do that Friday.

2. Breaking pitches were inconsistent

Ohtani flashed a great curveball Friday, but he threw just one of them in one of Gerardo Parra's at-bats. His slider showed some flashes in the first inning, but that pitch did not initially break nearly as much as it did for Ohtani in Japan.

This is where the adjustments come in. Ohtani can fix these issues with his breaking pitches simply by throwing the MLB baseball more. Once he learns the seams of the ball better he will be able to break off the pitches he used to. For now, he does not have that feel, and he is throwing spinners as a result. One positive is that's not affecting his velocity, as he was throwing his fastball 96-98 mph on Friday.

3. A little bit of bloomin' luck

The Rockies hit the ball hard Friday, make no mistake about that. Desmond's home run went out of the stadium and Nolan Arenado's was also a no-doubter, but the Rockies did hit a couple of Texas Leaguers and had some seeing-eye singles that extended the second inning.

Ohtani did get hit hard, but he had some bad luck, too, and that should not go unnoticed.