Bears reportedly match Packers offer sheet on CB Kyle Fuller

The Packers tried to pry cornerback Kyle Fuller away from the Bears Friday, but Chicago wasn't having it.

According to NFL.com, the Bears matched the Packers offer sheet on Fuller with a four-year deal worth $56 million with $18 million guaranteed.

Chicago placed the transition tag ($12.9067 million) on Fuller earlier this week. The Packers' then offered a contract the 14th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but the Bears wasted no time claiming their star defensive back.

Fuller, 26, has eight interceptions, 41 passes defended and three forced fumbles through three NFL seasons. He will again be locked in as the Bears' top cornerback next season.