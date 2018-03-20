Jose Altuve, Astros make official 5-year, $151M extension

The Astros have locked up the man their front office calls "our franchise player."

Jose Altuve reportedly to sign huge 5-year extension with Astros

Houston has agreed to a five-year, $151 million extension with 2017 American League MVP Jose Altuve, the team announced Monday.

"This is a very important day for me," Altuve said, "and the most important thing for me is (my teammates) being here. Everything is done, and now I can just play baseball."



Franchise player. Franchise deal.



"This is a very important day for me," said Altuve, "and the most important thing for me is [my teammates] being here. Everything is done, and now I can just play baseball." https://t.co/KAG52OacnY pic.twitter.com/Nry2u3n7Tq

— Houston Astros (@astros) March 19, 2018



Reports of the impending deal first surfaced over the weekend.

"These aren't the types of deals that get done on their own," GM Jeff Luhnow said. "It takes commitment from both sides. Jose was committed to staying in Houston and building his legacy as an Astro.

"This is our franchise player, and he's getting better every year," Luhnow added.

Altuve is signed through the 2018 season with a club option in 2019, finishing up a four-year, $12.5 million extension he signed in 2013. Adding the new agreement, beginning in 2020, has him under contract with the World Series champions through 2027.

Altuve has been named to five All-Star games and has amassed 200 or more hits in four consecutive seasons.