After signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to the richest contract in NFL history, the Minnesota Vikings made another big splash in free agency by bringing in defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

NFL: Vikings sign DT Sheldon Richardson

The Vikings have signed Richardson to a one-year deal after he spent one season with the Seattle Seahawks following a trade from the New York Jets.

Selected 13th overall by the Jets in 2013, Richardson has 285 tackles and 19 sacks in five seasons.

His arrival is a significant boost to a Minnesota defense that ranked first in the NFL last season as the Vikings progressed to the NFC Championship Game, only to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2013 and a Pro Bowler in 2014, Richardson should provide more push up front for the Vikings as they bid to go one better and win their first Super Bowl title.