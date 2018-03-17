Purdue center Isaac Haas out for remainder of NCAA Tournament with fractured elbow

News

No. 2 Purdue lost center Isaac Haas for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament Friday in a 74-48 win over No. 15 CS Fullerton, the team announced Friday.

Haas, a 7-2 senior, averaged 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds this season. He scored nine points with 10 rebounds Friday before suffering the injury midway through the second half while battling for a rebound.



Purdue will now rely on 7-3 freshman Matt Haarms to start at center, who has averaged 4.8 points per game during the regular season.

The Boilermakers play the winner of Friday's matchup between No. 7 seed Arkansas and No. 10 seed Butler.

