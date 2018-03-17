Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa has been called up to the Argentina squad for their friendlies against Italy and Spain, with Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala ignored again.

Sampaoli ignores Icardi and Dybala, adds Correa to Argentina squad

The call-up comes as something of a surprise given coach Jorge Sampaoli has not been dealt the blow of losing another player to injury.

Instead, he has opted to bolster his numerous attacking options with Correa, who has impressed in recent games for Atletico.

The forward scored the third in Atletico's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday, before netting again and setting up a further two goals in their 5-1 Europa League thrashing of Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

It means Sampaoli has looked past Dybala and Icardi once again, having not called them up to his initial selection.

Argentina face Italy in Manchester on March 23, before then travelling to Correa's stomping ground at club level, the Wanda Metropolitano, for the clash with Spain four days later.