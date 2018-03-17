Marshall has been among the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the country throughout the season, and the Thundering Herd stayed hot from outside to produce the first big upset among Friday's first-round NCAA Tournament games.

March Madness 2018: Three takeaways from No. 13 Marshall's upset of No. 4 Wichita State

The 13th-seeded Thundering Herd outshot No. 4 seed Wichita State 81-75 in San Diego to secure Marshall's first-ever NCAA Tournament win. The Herd had come up empty in five previous trips to the tournament, the most recent coming in 1987.

While Marshall made history with the win, it was a rare early exit for the Shockers. Wichita State had won at least one game in six of its last tournament trips dating back to 2006.

Here are three takeaway's from Marshall's win:

1. Wichita State knew what was coming, but couldn't stop it — There was no mystery entering the game about Marshall's strengths; only seven Division I teams attempted more 3-pointers than Marshall's 963 entering the NCAAs. But that didn't mean Wichita State could stop the onslaught. Led by Jon Elmore, the Herd drained shot after shot in the second half, often trading blows with Wichita's Conner Frankamp at the other end of the court. In the end, Marshall knocked down 9 of 23 (39.1 percent) from 3-point range, providing enough cushion to pull away late.



JON ELMORE FROM THE PARKING LOT #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/hrpXmfDKot

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 16, 2018



2. Conner Frankamp wasn't quite enough — The senior Kansas transfer dropped some NBA-length 3-pointers of his own, finishing with 27 points — 18 of them from beyond the arc after averaging just 10.1 points per game during the season. The rest of the Shockers' roster, however, went 2 for 19 on 3-point attempts.

3. 13 seeds are the new 12 seeds — While tournament lore holds that a No. 5 seed will always lose to a No. 12 seed, the 13s have had a banner tournament so far in 2018. Pair Marshall's upset with Buffalo's demolition of Arizona and UNC Greensboro's near-upset of Gonzaga on Thursday and it seems parity has seeped even farther down the bracket.