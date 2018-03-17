Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfielder
Let's be honest -- any list of outfield sleepers could go on forever. Just by nature of the position, some guys with major upside are undervalued because there are plenty of other proven commodities. Also, with so many OF-eligible players (and more emerging throughout the season), rankings lists and cheat sheets can become an indecipherable mess.
We've narrowed things down a bit with our sleeper list. We have some on-the-radar guys who could be even better than expected, some mid-tier guys with breakout potential, some guys who only lack a clear path to playing time, and some category-specific guys who shouldn't be overlooked.
Outfield is a good spot to find cheap power or cheap steals. Late in drafts, fantasy owners tend to swing for the fences, but guys who hit .260 with 25 HRs have plenty of value when you get them that cheap. Also, batting averages can fluctuate quite a bit from year to year based simply on batted-ball luck, so .260 could become a much more palatable .275 very easily. There's nothing wrong with going for a toolsy prospect, but don't ignore some of the "boring" veterans either.
1
Jose Pirela, Padres
Pirela quietly had a nice 2017, hitting 23 homers and stealing 12 bases between 131 games in Triple-A and the majors. That included a .288/.347/.490 line in the majors. At 28, Pirela would be a late-bloomer -- and his home park doesn't do him any favors -- but he's been killing the ball this spring and seems to have legit upside.
2
Mitch Haniger, Mariners
Haniger was a popular sleeper picks last year, and after a scorching start, it looked like a great call. An oblique injury derailed his early momentum, and it took him a while to recapture his form. Haniger finished the year by hitting .353/.374/.613 with seven homers and a pair of steals over the final month -- similar to his April numbers (.342/.447/.608 with four homers and two steals). If Haniger can stay healthy and put together a full season, he has major upside.
3
Rhys Hoskins, Phillies
It's tough to call Hoskins a sleeper after he hit 18 homers in only 50 games last year, but his .259 average might have some thinking his ceiling is limited to that of a low-average slugger. Hoskins is a career .287 hitter in the minors, though, and his .247 BABIP in the majors last year seems likely to rise. Hoskins is already on the radar as a big-time producer, but he might have even more upside than many think.
4
Nomar Mazara, Rangers
Mazara basically turned in the same season at the plate in 2017 as he did in '16 -- only with 37 more RBIs. If that doesn't remind you how fickle that stat is, nothing will. So, while it's tempting to say Mazara will disappoint this year because his RBIs will go down, the rest of his stats could just as easily go up. This is based largely on age, as Mazara is still only 22. The raw power is there and the increase in walks last year is a good sign to his overall approach.
5
Manny Margot, Padres
Margot finished with 13 HRs and 17 SBs in 126 games last year -- not bad for an age-22 season in an extreme pitchers park. Margot's surroundings could continue to limit his overall value, but given his speed, he has the potential to greatly improve his average, runs, and stolen base totals.
6
Ronald Acuna, Braves
Acuna is the No. 1 prospect in baseball, and it's fully expected he'll make his debut in Atlanta early this summer. Still only 20, Acuna has a .310/.378/.488 career minor league line, and last year he hit 21 homers and stole 44 bases across three levels of the minors (and hit another seven HRs in only 23 games in the Arizona Fall League). Last year's numbers included a .344/.393/.548 stretch in 54 games at Triple-A -- as a 19 year old! Even the most-hyped prospects are prone to struggles early in their careers, but Acuna is well worth the investment.
7
Bradley Zimmer, Indians
Zimmer struck out a lot during his rookie season (29.8 percent K-rate), but that wasn't a big surprise. He'll likely strike out a lot again this year, but he'll also hit some homers and steal a bunch of bases. He went 13-29 in 134 games between Triple-A and the majors last season, and at 25, his power might still be developing. The batting average is likely going to be a drain, but with SBs at more of a premium now, Zimmer can be useful.
8
Trey Mancini, Orioles
Mancini had an impressive rookie season, clubbing 24 HRs while hitting .293/.338/.488. Considering he had a .352 BABIP, the average will likely go down -- and his relatively high ground-ball rate might limit his overall upside -- but 25-year-old sluggers in hitters parks are usually sound investments. Mancini might not have a crazy-high ceiling, but a few adjustments could easily lead to him outperforming his draft position.
9
Willie Calhoun, Rangers
The 5-8 Calhoun hit .300/.355/.572 with 31 homers in Triple-A last year, and although he only hit one dinger in his 13-game call-up, he showed he wasn't overmatched by continuing to keep his K-rate low. Calhoun doesn't really walk, but also doesn't strike out, which is a rarity for a power hitter. Slated to start in left field, he should be a cheap source of homers and everything that comes with them if he can maintain regular playing time.
10
Michael Taylor, Nationals
Washington doesn't have many legit sleeper candidates, but Taylor, who went 19-17 in 118 games last year before hitting another two homers in the playoffs, certainly qualifies. His .363 BABIP from last season will likely come down, so don't bank on much in the average department, but his power-speed potential mixed with his ability to score runs makes him an intriguing value option.
11
Cameron Maybin, Marlins
It's tough to get too excited about any Miami players, especially the veterans, but Maybin seems to be undervalued given his high-SB potential. He stole 33 bases in 114 games with the Angels and Astros last year, and there's no reason for him to have the red light on the basepaths this year. The almost-31-year-old outfielder has a little bit of pop, too, hitting 10 dingers last year. Maybin's average will likely weigh you down, but only four players hit at least 10 homers and stole 30 bases last year, with Mike Trout, Whit Merrifield, and Jose Altuve joining Maybin in that club.
12
Nick Williams, Phillies
The Phillies are loaded with former top prospects, including last year's big surprise, Rhys Hoskins. Unfortunately, most seem to have already plateaued (J.P. Crawford, Maikel Franco, etc.). Williams might be in that group, as his Triple-A stats the past two seasons aren't what you'd expect from a good major leaguer (.266/.302/.457). Still, he wasn't bad in his 83-game debut last year, hitting .288/.338/.473 with 12 homers. A high BABIP (.375) undoubtedly contributed to the decent average, but the power appears legit. In cozy Citizen's Bank Park, that could mean big things for the 24-year-old slugger.
13
Nick Delmonico, White Sox
Delmonico hit .262/.373/.482 with nine homers in his first taste of big league action last year (43 games), but perhaps most impressive were his 13.9-percent BB-rate and 18.7 K-rate. At 25, the big lefty is a bit of a late breakout, but if his approach at the plate is legit, he can produce at a steady pace for the rebuilding White Sox. His average will likely never be great, but for those in OBP leagues, Delmonico is a somewhat of a hidden gem.
14
Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays
A change of scenery should do Grichuk some good. The 26-year-old slugger's free-swinging ways fit well with Toronto, and he should see a bump from a positive park shift. Even with a poor average and OBP, Grichuk has averaged 23 homers in 126 games the past two years. Just staying in the lineup every day should push him to around 30 dingers with a bunch of RBIs.
15
Mallex Smith, Rays
Smith is a pure steals sleeper, as his HR and RBI numbers will be non-existent. Still, he has 40-SB upside and the potential to hit for a solid average if he can hang in the lineup every day. Given how valuable steals are, Smith is being undervalued in drafts at his current ADP.
16
Jorge Soler, Royals
We realize Soler was atrocious in his 35 games last year (.144/.245/.258), but we also realize he's only listed at 26 and has flashed talent at the major league level in the past. He also hit bombs in Triple-A last year, slugging 24 in 74 games. Soler reportedly dropped 20 pounds in the offseason and is in line for regular at-bats, so there's potential for a breakout season here. Health and strikeouts are issues, but cheap power still has value.
17
Lewis Brinson, Marlins
Brinson should get every chance to stick as Miami's everyday center fielder, and he offers some intriguing power-speed potential. The 23-year-old posted a career .287/.353/.502 line in the minors, and last year he hit 13 homers and stole 11 bases in 76 games at Triple-A. His 21-game stint in the majors was a disaster, but he's still worth a flier in deep leagues.
18
Derek Fisher, Astros
Fisher is worth watching early. With Yuli Gurriel out because of left hand surgery, Fisher should get a chance to start on opening day. The 24-year-old lefty didn't do much with the big club last year, but his minor league numbers (.282/.372/.488) suggest plenty of upside. He was especially good at Triple-A last year, hitting 21 HRs and stealing 16 bases in only 84 games. Strikeouts are a worry, but Fisher is an intriguing power-speed option if he can maintain playing time.