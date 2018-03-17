Buffon: Most determined team will win Juventus-Madrid tie

Gianluigi Buffon believes the most determined team will win when Juventus face a rematch with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Friday's draw produced a repeat of last year's final, which Madrid won 4-1 in Cardiff despite Mario Mandzukic's wondergoal.

Juve have lost two of the last three Champions League finals, having been beaten by Madrid's LaLiga rivals Barcelona in Berlin in 2015, with Buffon yet to win the competition in his illustrious career.

But 40-year-old goalkeeper Buffon is typically philosophical about his side's chances of progressing to the last four, with Juve hosting the first leg on April 3.

"Sometimes we won, sometimes we lost," Buffon wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

"The truth is that when you lose with certain teams, made up of similar champions, you do not have the regrets and frustrations that usually accompany defeats.

"I hope this goes for them as well! The most determined win!"