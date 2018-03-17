Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict suspended 4 games for PED violation, report says

News

Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Sporting News
Sporting News /

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, ESPN reports.

Burfict isn't a stranger to suspensions, but this is the first time he faces missing games because of PEDs. The report also indicated Burfict is expected to appeal, but a date for that has not been set yet.


MORE:
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict ejected for contact with official
| Vontaze Burfict claims refs are provoking him into bad behavior

The 27-year-old has been suspended previously for violating the NFL's player safety rules, including a three-game suspension (reduced from five on appeal) after a hit in preseason on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman.

He signed a three-year extension worth $38.7 million last September, but he played just 10 games last year as a result of injuries and suspensions.

