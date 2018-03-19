Racing legend A.J. Foyt was attacked by Africanized killer bees for the second time since 2005 on Wednesday.

A.J. Foyt survives second killer bee attack; kills them with fire

According to his website, Foyt was working on his bulldozer at his Texas ranch when he disturbed a hive. He was treated at a local hospital and released Thursday.

Foyt, 83, described the incident to Racer.com:

"It was scary, I won't lie. I pushed down a tree with my bulldozer and thought I saw a bunch of honey bees, but they weren't. So I threw it in reverse and got away from them. At least I thought I did. I got off the dozer and had about a block to walk to my truck when they came swarming down on me.

"I started running and made it to my truck and I got the windows down going about 60 mph trying to keep them off my face but they're stinging my eyes and my neck, and I'm glad I had a jacket on. ...

"I stuck my face in ice water because it was burning and it felt like about 500 degrees. I was lucky because those bees sting you until you quit breathing."

Foyt, the only person to win the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was attacked the first time in August 2005 (also while working on his bulldozer) and was stung more than 200 times. This recent attack, according to the release, was “more severe, and more dangerous because he had been sensitized to bee stings from his first encounter.”

Foyt said he refused to return home Thursday until the bees were dealt with, so he "got 15 gallons of diesel fuel and dropped it and set those bastards on fire."

"I felt a lot better after that," he said.

As a result of Wednesday's attack, Foyt will miss the 12 Hours of Sebring where he was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night and serve as Grand Marshal on Saturday.

“I’m very sorry I can’t be there because I was really looking forward to this weekend,” Foyt said. “I look like I had a fight with Mike Tyson and lost. Right now I’m on so much medication that I’m not feeling that great so I’ll take the doctors’ advice to rest for the next couple days.”

Maybe avoid the bulldozer, too.