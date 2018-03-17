News

Braves' Ronald Acuna gets Hall of Fame projection, Hank Aaron comparison

When Ronald Acuña steps up to the plate for his first big-league at bat, is he actually taking a step towards Cooperstown?

According to former Braves outfielder and scout Ralph Garr, that could be the case.

"If I put [the 20-year-old Hank] Aaron and Acuña side-by-side, I think they would do the same thing," Garr said, courtesy of MLB.com. "Unless [Acuña] gets injured or something, I think he has a chance to be in the Hall of Fame. I really do. But you can't put them ahead of the game. You've got to let them grow."

MORE: Your favorite spring training clichés, translated and explained

That's more praise that has been heaped on one of baseball's top prospects, which he has most certainly earned this spring: Acuña is hitting over .400 with three home runs and an OPS over 1.000 during the spring.



It comes from a good place, as Garr spent time playing alongside all-time great Aaron while in a Braves uniform. However, comparing Acuña to one of baseball's greatest players could be a bit of a stretch. At least, for now.

All indications point to Acuña making the big-league squad out of the gate, but it may be just a few years before we see whether he can meet these lofty expectations.

