When Ronald Acuña steps up to the plate for his first big-league at bat, is he actually taking a step towards Cooperstown?

Braves' Ronald Acuna gets Hall of Fame projection, Hank Aaron comparison

According to former Braves outfielder and scout Ralph Garr, that could be the case.

"If I put [the 20-year-old Hank] Aaron and Acuña side-by-side, I think they would do the same thing," Garr said, courtesy of MLB.com. "Unless [Acuña] gets injured or something, I think he has a chance to be in the Hall of Fame. I really do. But you can't put them ahead of the game. You've got to let them grow."

That's more praise that has been heaped on one of baseball's top prospects, which he has most certainly earned this spring: Acuña is hitting over .400 with three home runs and an OPS over 1.000 during the spring.



WATCH OUT! Seen here: @Braves top prospect Ronald Acuña hit by a pitch today in Orlando. Also seen here: Acuña hits a moon shot to left in his next at bat. #nofear pic.twitter.com/LAA54IU3bq

— FOX 5 Sports (@FOX5Sports) March 15, 2018



It comes from a good place, as Garr spent time playing alongside all-time great Aaron while in a Braves uniform. However, comparing Acuña to one of baseball's greatest players could be a bit of a stretch. At least, for now.

All indications point to Acuña making the big-league squad out of the gate, but it may be just a few years before we see whether he can meet these lofty expectations.