Manchester United defender Daley Blind has been omitted from the final selection for Ronald Koeman's first Netherlands squad.

Blind cut from Koeman's first Netherlands squad

The 28-year-old was included in a 33-man preliminary squad for international friendlies against England and Portugal this month.

But Blind, who has not played for United since January 5 due to an ankle injury, was among those cut from the final group.

READ MORE: FIFA approves VAR use at World Cup

READ MORE: Sampaoli ignores Icardi and Dybala

READ MORE: World Cup 2018 - The team by team guide

PSV's Luuk de Jong and Wolfsburg's Jeffrey Bruma have also been left out by Koeman, who handed maiden call-ups to a number of young players including Ajax's teenage forward Justin Kluivert - son of Netherlands icon Patrick.

Marco Bizot, Hans Hateboer, Guus Til and Wout Weghorst are also in the Netherlands squad for the first time.

Netherlands squad: Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Jeroen Zoet (PSV); Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Daryl Janmaat (Watford), Kenny Tete (Lyon), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool); Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Guus Til (AZ), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool); Ryan Babel (Besiktas), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Bas Dost (Sporting CP), Justin Kluivert (Ajax), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Wout Weghorst (AZ).