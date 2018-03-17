Golf: Stenson and DeChambeau tied for Arnold Palmer Invitational lead

Bryson DeChambeau gained three strokes on the final three holes to erase Henrik Stenson's lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the pair ending the second round tied at the top.

Stenson & DeChambeau tied for Arnold Palmer Invitational lead

Stenson led by a shot after going eight under through the opening 18 holes and made the turn on Friday two ahead, the Swede staring at a three-stroke advantage after a hat-trick of birdies on his back nine.

But an eagle at the par-five 16th and a birdie at the last from DeChambeau, who followed up his opening 67 with 66, ensured he finished his day level with the major champion on 11 under.

Talor Gooch, who trailed Stenson by a stroke after the first round, was nine under through 14, three ahead of Rickie Fowler, whose 71 took him to six under for the tournament.

Billy Horschel was level with Fowler through 17, while Rory McIlroy proved unable to gain much ground due to inconsistent form on his back nine with three gains cancelled out by as many bogeys as he posted a 70 to move to five under.

Tiger Woods, who went four under in the first round, teed off at 13:10 local time (17:10 GMT).