ATK secured their place in the pre-quarters of the Super Cup after a well-fought 4-1 win over Chennai City at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Super Cup 2018: Robbie Keane and co. put Chennai City to the sword

Hitesh Sharma's stunning strike was cancelled out by Jean Joachim, both coming at the stroke of half-time. Zequinha and Ashutosh scored in the second-half before Robbie Keane's finish sealed full points for the Kolkata-based Indian Super League side over the Southerners.

Robin Singh and player-manager Robbie Keane started up front for ATK. Zequinha featured on the left flank as Keane sought to bring back his side's long-lost attacking impetus.

French striker Jean Joachim was Chennai's lone frontman as new coach Mohamed Akbar looked to start his stint with a win. The soon-to-be-transferred Soosairaj slotted in behind the forward to dictate play.

ATK threatened right from the off as Zequinha wreaked havoc on the left flank. His delicious cross in the ninth minute was headed just wide by Keane but that was an indication of things to come.

The match had to be temporarily stopped due to one of the floodlights going off and that would have been the most interesting thing to happen in the first half if not for two quick goals in added time after 45 minutes.

Hitesh received the ball at his feet outside the box and unleashed a stunning effort that hit the net to break open the deadlock. The celebrations did not last long though, as Edwin Vanspaul decided to turn into David Beckham a few minutes later.

A lovely curling cross from the right by Vanspaul from the right was given the deserved finish by Jean Joachim who directed the ball into the net for the equaliser.

Robin Singh had only the goalkeeper to beat in the 53rd minute but Kabir pounced onto the ball before the Indian striker could get his shot away. Zequinha ensured that Robin wasn't left feeling guilty for too long as he neatly slotted home Mbatha's layoff five minutes later.

Zequinha's corner in the 76th minute was met by Robin who put the ball on a plate for Ashutosh to tap in to make it 3-1 and by then Chennai City had run of fuel.

Coach (and player) Robbie Keane sealed the deal in the 84th minute with a lovely lob over the keeper after he was put through on goal. A 4-1 scoreline did not flatter the ISL strugglers as ATK deservedly put on a good display to set up a Round-of-16 clash with FC Goa on April 3 at the same venue.

-