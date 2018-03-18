Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Athletic Club

Barcelona return to action in La Liga on Saturday with the visit of Athletic Club at Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde's side beat Chelsea 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday to take their place in the last eight of the competition and the Bluagrana were paired with Roma in Friday's quarter-final draw.

In the Primera Division, the Blaugrana remain unbeaten with 72 points from their 28 games, having won 22 and drawn six so far to lead second-placed Atletico by eight points with 10 rounds left.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match against Athletic...

Barcelona injuries

Nelson Semedo is still out with a hamstring injury, while Sergio Busquets is also sidelined after suffering a hairline fracture in one of his toes against Chelsea.

Sergi Samper is out with a long-term problem. The midfielder was on loan at Las Palmas, but damaged ankle ligaments in a game against Eibar in January and has returned to Barcelona for the rest of the season in order to recover and receive treatment.

Denis Suarez is also sidelined.

Barcelona suspensions

Luis Suarez misses out through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in La Liga last weekend as Barca beat Malaga 2-0.

Barcelona potential starting line-up

With Luis Suarez suspended, Paco Alcacer is in line for a rare start for Barcelona in attack alongside Lionel Messi.

In midfield, Andre Gomes could come in for the injured Busquets, while Philippe Coutinho is set to start after resting on Wednesday, given that he is cup-tied for the Champions League.

After his impressive performance against Chelsea in which he scored his first Barca goal, Ousmane Dembele is set to keep his place on the right.

Athletic team news

Athletic Club lost 2-1 at home to Marseille on Thursday night and crashed out of the Europa League following a 5-2 aggregate defeat to the French side.

In La Liga, this has also been an inconsistent season for the Basque outfit, down in 12th place with just 35 points from their 28 games.

Mikel Balenziaga could return at left-back against Barca, but winger Iker Muniain is sidelined, while midfielder Mikel Rico and defender Yeray Alvarez are doubtful.

TV channel & kick-off time

Barcelona versus Athletic kicks off at 16:15 local time on Sunday and will be broadcast live in the UK (United Kingdom) on Sky Sports Football (via the red button) and Sky Sports Mix from 15:10 GMT.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on beIN SPORTS and kicks off at 10:15 ET.

Best Opta match facts

