Alan Pardew revealed he held clear-the-air talks with West Brom's board after becoming fed up with speculation over his future.

Pardew fights on after West Brom talks

Appointed at the end of November following the departure of Tony Pulis, Pardew has struggled to halt the club's slide towards the Championship.

A 4-1 loss to Leicester City last Saturday made it six defeats on the spin in the Premier League, leaving West Brom eight points adrift of safety at the foot of the table.

Pardew's position was rumoured to be under threat, forcing the former Crystal Palace manager to seek clarification from the hierarchy at The Hawthorns.

"I said it was probably time I spoke to upstairs and said, 'I don't know where all this speculation is coming from, every week I'm on my last game. Let's clear the air'," he told the media ahead of Saturday's clash with Bournemouth.

"I told them what I think of what perhaps needs to happen at this club going forward. They listened to that and I'm still in a job."

Pardew also confirmed Grzegorz Krychowiak was fined following his reaction to his second-half substitution during the game against Leicester.

The Poland international has since apologised to his manager, as well as the rest of the coaching staff, and will be considered for selection.

"He came and apologised to me and my staff on Tuesday, which is unusual if I'm honest," Pardew added.

"I said that sometimes an apology isn't quite enough, so I fined him. I also said, 'I don't ever want to see that again', but the selection of the player won't be influenced by that.

"I told him how disappointed I was, I fined him and we move on. I actually really like him as a person and a footballer, so I was surprised at his action.

"I told him, 'You need to watch the start of the second half and you might have subbed yourself'. We had a little chuckle."