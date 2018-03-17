LaLiga: Valencia midfielder Coquelin suffers torn Achilles

Francis Coquelin will miss the rest of the season after the Valencia midfielder tore his Achilles during training.

Valencia midfielder Coquelin suffers torn Achilles

Coquelin will require surgery on his right leg having sustained the injury during Friday's session, the club confirmed.

"The player will be operated upon in the coming hours," Valencia said in a brief statement.

Former club Arsenal offered support to Coquelin, posting on Twitter: "We're thinking of you, Francis."

READ MORE: Pogba not as good as Kondogbia - Valencia boss Marcelino

READ MORE: Filipe Luis relishes overcoming ‘obstacle’ of broken leg