The injury bug is biting the Celtics — hard.

Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard to undergo surgery on thumb, report says

A report from ESPN.com says reserve guard Marcus Smart will undergo surgery on his right thumb Friday to repair a torn ligament. The team reportedly is hopeful he can return during the playoffs at some point.



Celtics guard Marcus Smart will undergo surgery on his thumb today, but there's hope he can return sometime in the playoffs, league source tells ESPN.

Surgery will be to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. https://t.co/4lMZkJIb5X

Smart injured the thumb Sunday against the Pacers, but had it taped and finished the game with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

In 54 games this season, Smart is 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 29.9 minutes.

In other Boston injury news, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is still battling a sore left knee, but coach Brad Stevens said it’s possible he could play Sunday against the Pelicans.