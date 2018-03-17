Native River prevails in Cheltenham Gold Cup duel

Native River came out on top in a thrilling duel with Might Bite to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and deny Nicky Henderson a historic treble.

Victory for favourite Might Bite would have seen Henderson become the first trainer to claim the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup at the same festival.

It was 5/1 shot Native River who had that bit extra in the tank under champion jockey Richard Johnson after battling it out with Might Bite at the front of the field from the start, giving trainer Colin Tizzard his first triumph in jump racing's blue riband event.

Outsider Anibale Fly (33/1) finished third, but it was a two-horse race pretty much from the off and Native River stayed on strongly in testing conditions to win by four and a half lengths after finishing third last year.

For Johnson it was a second victory in the biggest race of the festival, coming 18 years after his first, and Tizzard was able to celebrate a double after Kilbricken Storm took the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Native River and Might Bite, ridden by Nico de Boinville, made the early running and the rest of the field were unable to reel them in, Johnson producing yet another masterful ride to steer the eight-year-old home.

Johnson said: "I was a passenger. The more I asked him the better he jumped.

"I could see Might Bite and two out he looked to be travelling well but I knew I was on a stayer. It's very testing conditions. He's just a warrior. He has a massive heart.

"For me the Gold Cup is the most important race of the year. This is the best of the best. To win it twice is fantastic. The championship is my major target but to win this on the way is very special."

Gordon Elliott took the top trainer prize after landing a final-day double to take his tally for the week to an astonishing eight - matching the all-time record for a single festival - while Davy Russell was declared top jockey on countback with four after Jack Kennedy matched his tally.

Kennedy rode Farclas to victory in the Triumph Hurdle for Elliott, who was in the winners' enclosure again after Blow By Blow charged home by five lengths in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Pacha Du Polder, ridden by Harriet Tucker, won the Foxhunter Chase for the second successive year for Paul Nicholls, who doubled up with Le Prezien in the final race of the meeting.

The Dan Skelton-trained Mohaayed was a surprise winner of the County Handicap Hurdle at 33-1, steered by Bridget Andrews.