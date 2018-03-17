News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Reds give 3B Eugenio Suarez 7-year, $66M extension

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Reds have signed third baseman Eugenio Suarez to a seven-year contract extension with a club option for an eighth year, the team announced Friday.



Although the team didn't announce the terms, according to multiple reports, it is for $66 million guaranteed over the seven years, with a team option worth $15 million (with a $2 million buyout). The extension also includes no-trade protection, MLB Network reported.



In his fourth MLB season, Suarez, 26, batted .260/.367/.461 in 2017 with 26 home runs, 82 RBIs and 87 runs in 632 plate appearances (3.7 WAR). He lost his arbitration case this offseason, receiving the Reds' counter-offer of $3.75 million after filing at $4.2 million.

Clearly, the Reds consider him a key piece of a rebuild for the future. They will have him under team control for his final two years of arbitration and well into what could’ve been his free-agent years.

Back To Top