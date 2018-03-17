Brazil have confirmed their schedule for March’s Brasil Global Tour stop in Europe.

First stop Moscow, then Berlin - Brazil's complete schedule this month

The Selecao meet Russia in Moscow on March 23 and Germany in Berlin March 27.

The delegation will begin to arrive in Moscow on Sunday, March 18, and will report to the Radisson Royal hotel.

READ MORE:

How will Brazil line up without Neymar? | The latest Brazil squad | Tite's tactical evolution

Training will commence on Monday at 15:30 local time at the training ground of Spartak Moscow, located at Volokolamskoye shosse, 69, Moscou.

Brazil will return there for a second training session on Tuesday, at 11:00am, with only the first 25 minutes of activities open to the press. Wednesday will see a completely closed training session.

On Thursday (22), on the eve of the friendly with Russia, training will take place at 15:30 at the venue of the match, the Luzhniki Stadium. Brazil meet Russia there 19:00 the following day.

The players will head to Berlin in the early hours of Friday morning and check-in to the Hotel Waldorf Astoria. Friday afternoon they will train at the An Der Alten Forsterei, home of Union Berlin, at 15:30.

They will return there on Sunday (25) for a 16:00 session then on Monday will train at the venue of the following day’s match, the Olympiastadion Berlin. Where only the first 15 minutes will be open to the press.

You can follow Brazil every step of the way on this month's Brasil Global Tour: Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for live updates, analysis, videos and more.