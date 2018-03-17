Live March Madness scores, highlights from Friday's NCAA Tournament games

Welcome to Day 2 of March Madness.
The first round of the the 2018 NCAA Tournament continues Friday with No. 1 seeds Virginia and Xavier in action, as well as blue-blood programs such as No. 2 North Carolina and No. 3 Michigan State. The ACC champion Cavaliers will take on UMBC in Charlotte, while the Musketeers will get it on against First Four qualifier Texas Southern in Nashville. The Tar Heels face Lipscomb in Charlotte, just two hours away from their home in Chapel Hill, and Tom Izzo's Spartans play No. 14 Bucknell in Detroit in a de facto home game.
It's going to be fun.
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence
Halftime
Texas A&M leads 28-27. The Aggies are shooting 50 percent from the field after starting the game 1 of 11. Admon Gilder leads Texas A&M with nine points. Alpha Diallo has nine for Providence.
First half
12:43—Texas A&M finally connects on its first field-goal when Tony Trocha-Morelos connects on a 3-pointer to trim Providence's lead to 8-5. The Aggies missed their first 10 field-goal attempts.
Time (TV): 12:15 p.m. (CBS/fuboTV)
No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton
Halftime
The Boilermakers are up 30-21 at the break against the Titans. Purdue guard Carsen Edwards leads all scorers with 13 points on 4-for-8 shooting and two rebounds. Cal State Fullerton's Kyle Allman (9) and Khalil (7) have combined for 16 points in part due to 3-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.
First half
7:37—Purdue leads 17-12, but this one has been a snoozer so far.
Time (TV): 12:40 p.m. (truTV)
No. 4 Wichita State vs. No. 13 Marshall
Time (TV): 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia State
Time (TV): 2 p.m. (TBS)
NCAA Tournament schedule: Next up
Friday, March 16
|No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb
|2:45 p.m.*
|CBS/fuboTV
|No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler
|3:10 p.m.*
|truTV
|No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray State
|4:00 p.m.*
|TNT
|No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas
|4:30 p.m.*
|TBS
|No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas State
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Bucknell
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS/fuboTV
|No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
|7:20 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston
|7:27 p.m.
|truTV
|No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 UMBC
|9:20 p.m.*
|TNT
|No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Syracuse
|9:40 p.m.*
|CBS/fuboTV
|No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State
|9:50 p.m.*
|TBS
|No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
|9:57 p.m.*
|truTV
*Approximate tip-off time