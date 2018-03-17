Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals is a "dream" draw for Manchester United fans.

Liverpool-City a dream draw for Man Utd fans - Klopp

Jose Mourinho's United were surprisingly beaten by Sevilla, losing 2-1 at Old Trafford to crash out in the round of 16.

After Liverpool knocked out Porto and City progressed against Basel, the Premier League rivals were paired together in Friday's draw.

Liverpool are the only side to have beaten Pep Guardiola's men in the Premier League this season, triumphing in a 4-3 thriller at Anfield, but Klopp is focusing on Saturday's Premier League meeting with Watford.

"I didn’t expect anything, didn’t wish for anything," Klopp told a media conference.

"I don’t think it's cool in the Champions League if you play versus a team from your country, but that’s how it is and it was clear it would happen at one point.

"It's an absolute dream draw for all Manchester United fans.

"I really don’t mind, there's enough time to prepare until then, I'll think about it a lot before we play. I knew it'd be difficult, but the good news is that for City it's difficult as well.

"I saw [City director of football Txiki] Begiristain's face after the draw and it didn’t look like [fist pump]. It's the last eight in Europe, if it was easy it'd be wrong.

"There will be a point where I'm looking forward to it, but at the moment I'm in a Watford mood."