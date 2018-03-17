Struggling Morata left out of Spain squad as Alonso earns first call-up

Julen Lopetegui's latest Spain squad has several notable absentees in Javi Martinez, Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata, while Chelsea's Marcos Alonso is in line for his first cap.

Spain face Germany and Argentina in international friendlies on March 23 and 27, and Lopetegui's squad for the World Cup - which is just three months away - is starting to take shape.

On that front, it is bad news for Martinez, Fabregas and Morata.

Martinez's absence comes as something of a shock given his strong recent form at club level for Bayern Munich, while Fabregas and Morata have paid for their ineffective displays with Chelsea by missing out.

Morata has been particularly disappointing of late, with the striker having not scored a goal since facing Brighton and Hove Albion in December.

Diego Costa, the man he was signed to replace at Stamford Bridge, has been faring rather better at Atletico Madrid, scoring three in his last six across all competitions and generally performing well.

Costa's former Chelsea team-mate Alonso is enjoying another impressive campaign, however, and he has been rewarded with a first call-up to the senior side.

Villarreal midfielder Rodri Hernandez and Valencia captain Dani Parejo are the other newcomers.

They will be expected to numb the blow of losing Sergio Busquets to injury.

Spain squad:

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli); Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Marclos Alonso (Chelsea), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona); Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Rodri Hernandez (Villarreal); Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).